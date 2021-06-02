Ector County man charged with sexually assaulting a child

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man is behind bars in Ector County after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

Dominic Amador has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, investigators say that Amador first sexually assaulted a boy he knew back in 2019 when the victim was only 12 years old and continued to do so for the next two years.

In an initial interview with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Amador stated that he hadn’t had any sexual contact with a minor. However, in a follow-up interview, he admitted to investigators that he had sexually assaulted the child at least once.

Amador is being held on a $100,000 bond.

