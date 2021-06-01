Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 6/1

By Craig Stewart
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday, June 1: After record-breaking rainfall for the last day of May, the first day of June will be a little bit quieter. There will be a slight chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with the best chance being in the higher terrain and adjacent plains. After midnight, the Permian Basin could see some shower and thunderstorm activity. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

