THE BEAUTY BOOM: Med Spa industries sees tremendous growth during pandemic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - You’ve heard of an oil boom. You’ve heard of an economic boom. You might even have heard a sonic boom.

But what about the beauty boom?

An industry specializing in botox injections, laser hair removal, and cosmetic procedures has turned into a cash cow for business owners.

“We doubled from our grand opening to our one-year anniversary,” said Chrissy Russell, owner of Touch of Sass Medical Spa in Midland.

Russell officially opened her spa in January 2019, right before the pandemic.

The rub? Her med spa doubled its businesses during the worst pandemic in a century, while other businesses were going belly up.

“I can’t help but to feel a little bit guilty because it’s just the type of service industry that I’ve gotten into that is doing so well,” Russell said.

It’s an industry that’s been almost completely pandemic proof and is expected to nearly quadruple in size by 2030.

Med spas across the country are booked weeks or months out. Touch of Sass’s first available appointment isn’t until late June.

And if business was good during the lockdown, it’s getting even better as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

“We were home, and we were locked up. We had nothing to do but do Zoom calls and see our wrinkles on our faces that we didn’t realize were there, or maybe our hair is thinning,” Russell said. “Oh my gosh! You know, I didn’t know it was thinning that fast.”

Russell has struggled to keep up with growth. She’s actually had to hire people during the pandemic while most other businesses were laying people off.

“I literally wake up every morning wondering, ‘Is this really happening to me?’” Russell said.

