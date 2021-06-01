Rainfall Brings Mosquitoes to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After a huge rainfall, this creates ponds and rivers to rise. Giving mosquitos the opportunity to lay their eggs and create larvae that adapt to aquatic life.

Once the larva has phased onto its next stage as a mosquito it can begin to then carry many diseases.

Female mosquitoes require blood in order to feed their eggs, while the male is only required to help reproduce and die after a week.

Sibley Nature Center scientist, Michael Nickell says that we will begin to see mosquitoes in the next couple of days and should expect a vast amount due to all the water left behind from the storm.

“Any time that you have standing water. Uh. Mosquitos have the ability to reproduce there. So if a female mosquito gets in your house and she can even lay her eggs in your sink trap. So any standing water is a potential habitat for the development of mosquito larvae”, stated Nickell.

He advises that you frequently change out the water in your flower pots, bird feeders, and fountains to keep mosquitoes away from leaving their eggs behind.

If we experience heavy potential rainfall in the foreseeable future, reach out to your local nurseries for recommendations that will prevent future larvae from nesting in your home.

