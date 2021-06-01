Advertisement

Permian High ranked as 48th most influential high school

AcademicInfluence.com compiled a list of most influential high schools in the country and one West Texas campus earned a top slot.(N/A)
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Permian High School grads have one more reason to hold their heads high after they’ve walked the graduation stage.

A new poll from AcademicInfluence.com ranks Permian as the 48th most influential high school in the country. The site calculates the list by considering the number of influential alumni and staff members connected to each school.

Permian’s rank was lifted by noteworthy alumni like Congressman Mike Conaway, Texas Representative Brooks Landgraf, and former NFL player Roy Williams.

