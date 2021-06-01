Advertisement

Permian Basin Ride of Silence to be held Tuesday

The Permian Basin Ride of Silence was postponed due to severe weather, but riders still...
The Permian Basin Ride of Silence was postponed due to severe weather, but riders still gathered to honor cyclists killed while riding.(Kate Porter)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bicyclists will be coming together on Tuesday to honor those who have been killed while riding.

The 2021 Permian Basin Ride of Silence will start at the Center for Economic Energy Diversification (CEED) Building at 6 p.m.

Cyclists will gather for a ceremony honoring those who have died and a safety briefing before heading out for the 14-mile ride.

Helmets are required and lights are strongly encouraged for those who participate.

You can learn more about the Ride of Silence here.

