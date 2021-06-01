Advertisement

OPEC and allies expected to gradually increase output

In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil...
In this May 20, 2021 photo, a fuel truck driver checks the gasoline tank level at a United Oil gas station in Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, May 23, 2021 that the increase is attributed to supply disruption from the 10-day shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline following a cyberattack, and a rise in prices for corn, a key ingredient in corn-based ethanol that must be blended by refiners into gasoline.(Damian Dovarganes | AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC oil cartel members and allied countries are facing a decision on production levels at a virtual meeting Tuesday of the Vienna-based organization.

Members such as Saudi Arabia and non-member such as Russia face conflicting pressures in oil markets.

They have to balance continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in places like India against the ongoing recovery in the US that is increasing demand for fuel.

There’s also the possibility that Iran might ship more oil if there’s a deal over its nuclear program.

Analysts say the producing countries might just stick to their earlier decision to gradually add back 2.1 million barrels per day in production through July.

