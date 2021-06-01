OPEC and allies expected to gradually increase output

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — OPEC oil cartel members and allied countries are facing a decision on production levels at a virtual meeting Tuesday of the Vienna-based organization.

Members such as Saudi Arabia and non-member such as Russia face conflicting pressures in oil markets.

They have to balance continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in places like India against the ongoing recovery in the US that is increasing demand for fuel.

There’s also the possibility that Iran might ship more oil if there’s a deal over its nuclear program.

Analysts say the producing countries might just stick to their earlier decision to gradually add back 2.1 million barrels per day in production through July.

