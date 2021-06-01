Advertisement

Northeast Midland County Volunteer Fire Department hosting benefit cook-off

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Northeast Midland County Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a benefit cook-off to raise funds for a new fire station.

Jay Hendricks was joined by Jimmy Evans, the Chief of the department, to discuss the cook-off.

The cook-off will be held at the American Legion at 501 Veterans Airpark Lane on Friday starting at 6 p.m. The event is BYOB and the public is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. A concert and a raffle will also be held at the cook-off.

More information can be found at the department’s website here.

