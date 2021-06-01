Advertisement

Midland Fire Department holds drowning prevention training

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - June is officially here, and for many, that means summertime spent at the pool.

The City of Midland looked to get prepared by holding a drowning prevention event on Tuesday.

Rescue crews gathered at the Doug Russell Aquatic Center in Midland, where they learned how to handle drowning calls.

Aaron Cox, the Batallion Chief for the Midland Fire Department, says that while they’re ready to help, the best preparedness comes from parents.

“2021′s going to be a busy summer. Everyone’s had that COVID rush, they’re ready to get out there and enjoy the pool, so we’re going to have record numbers of people at the pools,” said Cox, “It’s an awful lot to expect those lifeguards to be able to keep an eye on every kid, so number one: Be a parent if you’re out there, maker sure you’re watching your children, and if you see someone in need be willing to step in and make a difference.”

Cox says that training events like the one held Tuesday are an invaluable tool.

