Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin funeral home honors veterans on Memorial Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Memorial Day, the Tall City American Legion Post 119 hosted a ceremony to honor veterans.

They were at the Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin funeral home to observe Memorial Day and the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang was there to feed guests for free.

Members of the Chuck Wagon Gang mentioned they have a lot of veterans within their organization, so they were proud to help out where they could.

