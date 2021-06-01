Keep Odessa Beautiful announces Pride Star of the Month winners

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Odessa Beautiful is recognizing those who do their part to make our community look top-notch.

On Tuesday, the organization awarded the June winners of its ‘Pride Star of the Month.’

The awards go to properties that keep their lawns mowed and litter-free, as well as places that put in the extra effort on projects like birdhouses or patio furniture.

Tuesday’s winners, Ernest and Rebecca Thomas, say some of the benefits are quite unique.

“One of the benefits is, really, we’ve had people stop and knock on the door and say ‘Can we walk through you’re flowers?’, and to realize people really want to enjoy the pretty stuff. That is an amazing benefit right there,” said Ernest Thomas.

Nominations for the program are open to the public from May through October of each year.

