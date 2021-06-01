Commemorative Air Force Holds Memorial Day Ceremony

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Rain or shine. West Texans turned out to the Memorial Day ceremony at the Midland Army Air Museum, presented by the Commemorative Air Force.

People were able to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers during the service earlier this afternoon.

Attendees were able to tour the museum, participate in the flag ceremony, and check out some various aircrafts.

CBS7′s very own Jay Hendricks was the guest speaker at the event and shared a speech.

Hendricks says, “Ladies and gentlemen, as you think about today as you’re out and about please think about those who have lost a loved one. Who are dealing with something that none of us have ever dealt with. But if you do know that family, reach out to them, embrace them, tell them you love them. That’s what this day is all about.”

Due to severe weather conditions, the commemoration continued inside the Midland Army Airfield Museum and brought curiosity to many children visiting the event today.

High Sky Wing leader, Gina Linebarger, says, “We’ve had a lot of children here today and people that do understand memorial day and the sacrifices explain that to the kids. We are bringing up the next generation. We hope that they will be aviation-oriented. That they’ll also serve our country, but that’s what we’re here for. It is a history lesson in the making, but we’re thrilled to have so many people joining us today.”

If you would like to leave a message of remembrance as a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, you can visit the Commemorative Air Force website.

