Advertisement

Clay shoot to benefit West Texas Food Bank

Photo courtesy of the West Texas Food Bank.
Photo courtesy of the West Texas Food Bank.(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A clay shoot that will benefit the West Texas Food Bank is being held later this month.

The Aim to End Hunger event, which is sponsored by ConocoPhillips, will be held at the Midland Shooters Association on Thursday, June 10 starting at 8 a.m.

Six-man teams are available for the event, and sponsorship packages are available.

A copy of the application can be found here.

Aim to End Hunger.
Aim to End Hunger.(West Texas Food Bank)
Aim to End Hunger
Aim to End Hunger(West Texas Food Bank)

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A previous mugshot of Greg Anthony Barrera III.
Midland police searching for teenage suspect in deadly shooting
Flooding at 19th and Tom Green.
PHOTOS: Heavy rainfall causes flooding across Odessa
Evan McMaryion
Former Midland Lee receiver charged with Dallas-area murder
West Texas Weather Forecast 5/31
West Texas Weather Forecast 5/31
Outages reported across West Texas as storms move through the area

Latest News

West Texas Warbirds finally ready for first-ever game
Permian Strategic Partnership is teaming oil and gas companies with education organizations to...
New program partners education organizations with oil and gas companies to fill job gaps
Families were upset to see the resting places of their loved ones disturbed, but the staff is...
Ector County Cemetery works to repair graves sunken in by storm
Horry County will begin mosquito spraying from August 18 to August 21 if the weather permits.
Rainfall Brings Mosquitoes to West Texas
MOSQUITOES TAKE WEST TEXAS
MOSQUITOES TAKE WEST TEXAS