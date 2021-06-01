Clay shoot to benefit West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A clay shoot that will benefit the West Texas Food Bank is being held later this month.

The Aim to End Hunger event, which is sponsored by ConocoPhillips, will be held at the Midland Shooters Association on Thursday, June 10 starting at 8 a.m.

Six-man teams are available for the event, and sponsorship packages are available.

A copy of the application can be found here.

