Tornado Warning issued for Pecos and Terrell counties

By Craig Stewart
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - Monday: We’re still seeing showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Permian Basin with Flash Flood Warnings in effect through mid-afternoon. Thunderstorms are now developing west in the mountainous areas and will move east into the adjacent plains. The threat of severe weather will continue through the early evening hours. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and a few tornados are possible with these storms.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Pecos and Terrell counties until 5:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the following counties until 2 p.m. - Ector and Midland.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the following counties until 7 p.m. - Andrews, Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Scurry and Upton.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until 7 p.m. - Andrews, Crane, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler.

