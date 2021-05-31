Advertisement

RockHounds riding three-game winning streak

(KOSA)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland RockHounds have won three straight games following their series with the Frisco RoughRiders, including a 5-3 victory on Sunday.

Midland won four of its six games against the top team in the division last week. The winning streak moved the RockHounds into second place in the Double-A Central South division, sitting 1.5 games back of Frisco.

The RockHounds (13-11) are at home again this week, hosting the Corpus Christi Hooks (11-12). The six-game series begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

