Advertisement

Ride to Remember honors fallen heroes

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bad weather didn’t stop bikers from honoring fallen heroes on Monday morning.

This year’s Ride to Remember started with a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Midland.

From there, nearly 200 bikers made their way through parts of Midland and Odessa before finishing up in Andrews.

Bill McNeil, the president of Ride to Remember, says Monday’s weather was a reminder of what soldiers had to endure.

Monday’s event marks 22 years since the first Ride to Remember event was held in the Permian Basin.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan McMaryion
Former Midland Lee receiver charged with Dallas-area murder
A previous mugshot of Greg Anthony Barrera III.
Midland police searching for teenage suspect in deadly shooting
Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Outages reported across West Texas as storms move through the area
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

Latest News

Outages reported across West Texas as storms move through the area
5 p.m. Weather Forecast
5 p.m. Weather Forecast
Ride to Remember honors fallen heroes
Ride to Remember honors fallen heroes
4:30 p.m. Weather Forecast
4:30 p.m. Weather Forecast