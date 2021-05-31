Ride to Remember honors fallen heroes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bad weather didn’t stop bikers from honoring fallen heroes on Monday morning.

This year’s Ride to Remember started with a ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Midland.

From there, nearly 200 bikers made their way through parts of Midland and Odessa before finishing up in Andrews.

Bill McNeil, the president of Ride to Remember, says Monday’s weather was a reminder of what soldiers had to endure.

Monday’s event marks 22 years since the first Ride to Remember event was held in the Permian Basin.

