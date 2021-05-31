Advertisement

Midland Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gym fundraises money for wounded veterans

By Stephanie Douglas
May. 30, 2021
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Just a day away from Memorial Day at the Midland Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gym, fighters from all over are going at it round by round on an open mat to support a good cause.

“We are really trying to hammer home for the We Defy Foundation,” said Midland BJJ Coach Brad Barnes.

We Defy is a non-profit organization created by a veteran for combat veterans coping with military disabilities.

Coach Brad Barnes said it’s the first year Midland BJJ is fundraising for the We Defy Foundation.

All proceeds will go to training scholarships for combat-wounded veterans.

“We have a very large veteran community here at the gym and for us it’s really important that they have a place that they can go where they feel that they are a part of a group if they feel like they’re struggling with other people that they are doing something physical and active in kinda reigniting than alpha feeling in them. We Defy gives them that as an outlet training of jui jitsu,” said Barnes.

Iraq Veteran Jarrod Garcia said he’s grateful to belong to a place where he can overcome everyday challenges and practice jiu-jitsu.

“I ensure that I have purpose in my life. I ensure like doing things like this and helping the veteran community as much as I can but living every day that I have in honor of my fallen and brothers,” said Garcia.

The Midland BJJ gym said because the military veteran community is big in Midland, they want a place for them to find support and community.

“If we have any wounded combat veterans that qualify for We Defy scholarships, our Mission 22 scholarships, all they have to do is come up talk to us, talk to the website administrators and they will hook them up with memberships or assistance or whatever they need they feel like to get started.”

