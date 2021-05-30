Advertisement

Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom

By WXII Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WXII) - Authorities in North Carolina are preparing charges after they say a high school student was assaulted by a group of students and a parent.

Deputies say the Tuesday morning incident grew out of a fight between two teenage girls at a bus stop the day before.

One of the girls texted a group of friends, including an 18-year-old and a parent, to come to school the next day to help her get revenge. The student told them that a door would be propped open for them to enter through.

A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern Guilford High School and began to attack her.

Faculty members and the school resource officer immediately came to the victim’s defense. She suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say the attackers tried to escape but were detained at the scene. They were identified as three students from Southern Guilford High, three students from other county high schools, an 18-year-old and a parent of one of the students.

The students under 18 will face juvenile assault charges. Those from Southern Guilford High were suspended from school, and the others will likely also face school-related discipline, deputies say.

The adults will face more serious charges, including assault, trespassing and inciting a riot.

