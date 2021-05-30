Advertisement

MPD searches for murder suspect after man is shot to death

By Shane Battis
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Midland police are searching for a man who shot a man to death in Midland Saturday night.

According to MPD, around 10 p.m. Saturday night, officers found a gunshot victim on the 3200 block of West Wall Street.

The wounded man was a 19-year-old named Samuel Anaya III and he had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but he soon died of his injuries.

MPD investigators now have a warrant out for a 17-year-old named Greg Anthony Barrera III who is still at large.

