Advertisement

Former Midland Lee receiver charged with Dallas-area murder

Evan McMaryion
Evan McMaryion(DeSoto Police Department)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO, Texas (KOSA) - Former Lee High School football player Evan McMaryion was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to DeSoto police.

The 19-year-old McMaryion last played receiver for the Rebels in the fall of 2019.

Police said the victims, Randall Thornhill, 34, and Heather French, 29, were waiting in their car at the gate of a ranch on May 15.

According to police, investigators believe McMaryion was attempting to carjack the victims when he shot them. Thornhill was pronounced dead at a hospital, while French was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A 5-year-old child was also found uninjured in the backseat.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Stewart, 39, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Drug dealer arrested after sending photo of cheese
Another round of severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening.
Severe thunderstorms possible for much of West Texas
MPD searches for murder suspect after man is shot to death
MPD searches for murder suspect after man is shot to death
Some seniors at high schools like Odessa High don't meet graduation requirements due to STAAR.
STAAR FOR THEE BUT NOT FOR ME: ECISD students who don’t meet requirements can’t graduate

Latest News

We Defy is a non-profit organization created by a veteran for combat veterans coping with...
Midland Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gym fundraises money for wounded veterans
MPD searches for murder suspect after man is shot to death
MPD searches for murder suspect after man is shot to death
Saturday morning, a handful of volunteers placed 1400 American flags on the graves of veterans...
1400 American flags planted on veterans graves for Memorial Day
1400 AMERICAN FLAGS PLANTED ON VETERANS GRAVES
1400 AMERICAN FLAGS PLANTED ON VETERANS GRAVES