STAAR FOR THEE BUT NOT FOR ME: ECISD students who don’t meet requirements can’t graduate

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you remember back to last fall, dozens of school districts across the state asked the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to either not hold STAAR exams during the 2020-21 school year or to have them not count against school districts. The TEA approved the latter in December.

But even though STAAR testing won’t count against schools, it will still count against some seniors this year.

“The only students that walk the stage for graduation ceremony are those students who have completed all the requirements to earn a high school diploma,” Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said.

At least for now, STAAR is still one of those requirements.

Texas HB 999 would make it so seniors would not have STAAR scores counted against them this year, meaning they could graduate if they meet all other requirements.

But the bill is still working its way through the state legislature.

“I hope that the bill will become and law and hope we can apply that in ECISD,” Muri said.

Dr. Muri says that as of now, state law says those students can’t walk. That doesn’t mean he’s happy about it.

“As a whole, our children have suffered mightily over the last year to year-and-a-half because of the pandemic,” Muri said. “To hold kids accountable for this assessment given the type of learning experience is unconscionable. But that is the law in Texas today.”

If the bill becomes law, Dr. Muri said it will still go through the TEA. The agency will determine how to apply the law to school districts. Muri says he’s hopeful the law will pass and the district will have TEA guidance by summer, so qualifying students can walk at summer graduation.

