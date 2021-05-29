Advertisement

Singer B.J. Thomas dies of lung cancer

Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his publicist said in an news release. He was 78.(Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his publicist said in an news release. He was 78.

Thomas was best known for his 1969 hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which earned him the first of five Grammy Awards he would win during his career.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

Thomas also scored hits with “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” and “Hooked on a Feeling.”

In addition, the singer joined Dusty Springfield on “As Long as We Got Each Other,” the theme song to the hit sitcom “Growing Pains.”

