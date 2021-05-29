Advertisement

Odessa College invites community to learn rappelling

By Shane Battis
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to slide down a building like James Bond?

Well now you don’t have to imagine thanks to a new course at Odessa College that teaches people how to rappel down the side of a building.

It’s actually not as tough as it seems. All you need is equipment and some basic training and you’re ready to jump off a building.

It can be intimidating at first.

“When you initially start leaning back your mind just instantly goes to flight mode,” OC Geology Professor Josh Hardt said. “Like ‘don’t do that, don’t do that.’”

But once you get past the scary part, you just let the ropes do the rest of the work for you.

Dean McCann, the HSE instructor at Odessa College, said it’s exhilarating even for people who don’t consider themselves to be thrill seekers.

Even if your stomach is turning thinking about stepping off the edge, McCann said you may be surprised by what you can do if you give it a shot.

“I know they can do it,” he said. “They just don’t know that they can. When they come in and get it done it’s a celebration for me, for them, for the whole group. For everyone who comes out here.”

If you want to sign up for a course you can call 432-335-6580. It’s a one-day course that costs $60 and can take a group of eight people at a time.

