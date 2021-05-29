Advertisement

Hundreds attend Westminster Presbyterian Church food pantry

The Westminster Presbyterian Church holds its food pantry on the last Saturday of each month.
The Westminster Presbyterian Church holds its food pantry on the last Saturday of each month.(KOSA)
May. 29, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday, hundreds of cars made their way to a local church in Odessa  for a drive thru food distribution.

Lines of cars stopped by the Westminster Presbyterian Church to pick up milk, bread and non-perishable food items.

Director of the food pantry Mitchie Rush said since the pandemic the pantry has doubled the amount of families its served in past years.

Rush said she’s grateful for the ECISD, UTPB and church volunteers for their help each month.

“If there’s one thing that a community can do for its citizens and its residents and that’s feed them,” said Rush. “That is the most basic need that we all have and it’s such a rewarding ministry for our church.”

