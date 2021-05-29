Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

By KPTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon mother says her daughter, Destini Crane, is fighting for her life after trying to recreate a fire challenge she saw on TikTok.

“It was unreal. Heartbreaking like I don’t think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible,” Destini’s mother Kimberly Crane said.

Portland firefighter Rob Garrison says dangerous viral challenges can put everyone at risk.

He says when skin catches on fire, it burns within seconds.

“You could be standing next to a lake if you want and light yourself on fire and by the time you hit the water, you’re probably going to have burns on your body,” Garrison said.

Destini has been in the intensive care unit since May 14.

She had a tracheotomy and doctors are now in the process of doing skin grafts on her arm and neck.

The Cranes are now warning other parents about the dangers the videos pose and say they want to prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

“Monitor what kids are looking at because they can put themselves in dangerous situations without even realizing it,” Destini’s sister Andrea Crane said.

Garrison says this is an important conversation parents need to have with their children.

“You’re not only putting yourself in danger. You’re putting your entire family and anybody who is in that building in danger,” he said.

Destini’s family says she will be in the hospital for the next couple of months.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening.
Severe thunderstorms possible for much of West Texas
Some seniors at high schools like Odessa High don't meet graduation requirements due to STAAR.
STAAR FOR THEE BUT NOT FOR ME: ECISD students who don’t meet requirements can’t graduate
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
Two people killed, three hurt in crash east of Seminole
Head found in Louisiana identified as that of Texas woman
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
ECISD shares backup plans for graduation ceremonies

Latest News

The Westminster Presbyterian Church holds its food pantry on the last Saturday of each month.
Hundreds attend Westminster Presbyterian Church food pantry
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
Singer B.J. Thomas dies of lung cancer
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers
Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS...
‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1983, file photo, Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton , right, puts a hook shot...
Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64