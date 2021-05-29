ERCOT is preparing for high electric demands this summer

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After the winter storm that knocked out power for millions across the state of Texas and contributed to deaths just a few months ago, ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said record-breaking power demands around the state are expected this summer.

ERCOT officials said they are bracing for levels of demand for energy that are thousands of megawatts higher than in past years.

“We have the tools and procedures in place to maintain a reliable electric system even if we do enter tight conditions,” said Leslie Sopko, ERCOT spokeswoman.

To prepare for the high temperatures and the dry conditions that are expected this summer, ERCOT is sending out representatives to over 30 power plants across the state to conduct spot checks and review summer weatherization plans.

Something has historically only been done for the winter season.

Leslie Sopko with ERCOT said even though preparing for the Texas summer is normal, anything can happen.

“This is the season that typically the Texas market prepares for, we are well equipped for high heat, high demand on the electric system, that is what we have historically done,” said Sopko. “That said, weather conditions and other factors can result in tight conditions on the electric system.”

Sopko also said they have policies that aim to keep the power grid up and running even in times of peak demand.

“We have a 15.7% reserve margin which is much higher than we have seen in past years. So based on expected weather conditions, we do anticipate there will be sufficient generation to meet the electric demand on the system this summer,” said Sopko.

ERCOT said spot checks on power plants should be completed by early summer.

