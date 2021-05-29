Advertisement

DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson

FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris listens to judge Alfred A. Delucchi in a Redwood City, Calif., courtroom, Thursday, July 29, 2004.(Al Golub/The Modesto Bee,Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California district attorney won’t seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci.

In a filing Friday, the Stanislaus County district attorney’s office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court.

The DA said the decision was made in consultation with Laci Peterson’s family.

Justices said the death sentence couldn’t stand because potential jurors were excluded after saying they disagreed with the death penalty.

Peterson’s trial riveted the nation and he was convicted of murdering his wife and their unborn son.

He maintains his innocence and a judge is considering whether to grant a new trial because of juror misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening.
Severe thunderstorms possible for much of West Texas
Some seniors at high schools like Odessa High don't meet graduation requirements due to STAAR.
STAAR FOR THEE BUT NOT FOR ME: ECISD students who don’t meet requirements can’t graduate
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
Two people killed, three hurt in crash east of Seminole
Head found in Louisiana identified as that of Texas woman
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
ECISD shares backup plans for graduation ceremonies

Latest News

The Westminster Presbyterian Church holds its food pantry on the last Saturday of each month.
Hundreds attend Westminster Presbyterian Church food pantry
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
Singer B.J. Thomas dies of lung cancer
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers
Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS...
‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90
FILE - In this Nov. 11, 1983, file photo, Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton , right, puts a hook shot...
Mark Eaton, shot-blocking king and Jazz legend, dies at 64