Andrews drops Game 1 of playoff series, will try to bounce back Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews High School baseball team lost 5-0 to Argyle in Game 1 of the regional semifinal playoff series. Argyle is the two-time defending champion in 4A.

The Mustangs will try to bounce back in Game 2 at 12 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian University. If Andrews wins, the deciding Game 3 will follow immediately after Game 2.

CBS7 will have coverage of Saturday’s games from Abilene on CBS7 News at 6 and 10 and on social media.

Watch the video above for highlights and recap from Friday’s game.

