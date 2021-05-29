Advertisement

1400 American flags planted on veterans graves for Memorial Day

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -At Fairview Cemetery in Midland, placing flags on Memorial Day has been a tradition at American Legion’s Midland post for decades.

Saturday morning, a handful of volunteers placed 1400 American flags on the graves of veterans who served our country.

“And when we do put a flag out those who are veterans salute and say their names,” Ray Willis, volunteer. “Those that are not, put their hand over their heart and say their names as they present the flags to them.”

Willis, a marine veteran, comes every year to help out.

He said it is a way to remember fallen heroes who fought for our freedom, but it never gets easier.

“I get very teary-eyed and very emotional and it’s hard but I do it, and I do it with love. If you think of it as a job it’s not,” said Willis.

It’s an event like this once a year that brings veterans all across the world together.

Leonard Ohmes, who served during Desert Storm Gulf War, said, it’s important for veterans both young and old to come together this weekend to remember those who have been lost.

“This is my second year doing it, but I did it with the Boy Scouts from Cub Scouts, all the way to the time I got out of Boy Scouts. I was there in San Antonio, with a lot of people I didn’t know,” said Ohmes.

The American Legion plans to keep this tradition alive and organizers say they’d love to see even more West Texans standing by their side when they return to these cemeteries next year.

