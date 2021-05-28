Advertisement

XTO Energy promotes women in engineering careers

XTO spent part of the day encouraging young women to pursue a career in engineering.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - XTO employees helped students conduct their own engineering experiments at three midland schools today, including here at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

XTO reports women account for only 13% of practicing engineers.

Today marked the fourth annual “Introduce a girl to engineering” day with XTO and MISD.

Facilities engineer for XTO Energy Clara Benevides was at the event, and says the engineering profession could benefit from having more women working in it.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winkler County deputies found a total of 12 individuals hiding in a truck on Thursday morning.
12 arrested following traffic stop in Winkler County
Katelyn Cunningham, 17.
Ward County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Jenny Cudd exits the Midland County Courthouse.
Trial date set for Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Head found in Louisiana identified as that of Texas woman

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 6 p.m.
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 6 p.m.
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 4 p.m.
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 4 p.m.
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
ECISD shares backup plans for graduation ceremonies