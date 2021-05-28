XTO Energy promotes women in engineering careers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - XTO employees helped students conduct their own engineering experiments at three midland schools today, including here at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

XTO reports women account for only 13% of practicing engineers.

Today marked the fourth annual “Introduce a girl to engineering” day with XTO and MISD.

Facilities engineer for XTO Energy Clara Benevides was at the event, and says the engineering profession could benefit from having more women working in it.

