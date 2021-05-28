Severe thunderstorms possible for much of West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, May 28: Another round of severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Very large hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the Permian Basin with the low to mid 90s along the Trans Pecos. Winds: SE 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until 11 p.m.

Andrews, Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Martin, Midland, Reagan, and Upton Counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until 10 p.m.

Brewster, Jeff Davis, Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Ward, and Winkler Counties.

