UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin Football is ready to find the next great group of Falcons when they host their Fourth Annual ORMC Kids Camp June 1-3 on the UTPB campus.  Registration is open to boys and girls, ages kindergarten through eighth grade.

At the camp, participants will learn the fundamentals of football from UTPB coaches and players.  Skills they will learn include catching, blocking, running, and proper tackle fundamentals. 

Space is limited, so campers must sign-up ahead of time. Parents can register their kids HERE.

Watch the video above to hear from UTPB Head Coach Justin Carrigan.

