Two people killed, three hurt in crash east of Seminole

DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed and three people were hurt in a head-on crash in Gaines County on Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Cynthia Delao, 46, of Hobbs, New Mexico and Donavan Fricks, 34, of Seminole.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 180 10 miles east of Seminole at 1:53 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Jeep Patriot and a Toyota Yaris.

The driver of the Patriot, identified as Delao, and the driver of the Yaris, identified as Fricks, died at the scene. Three passengers who were riding in the Patriot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Patriot was traveling west on U.S. 180 while the Yaris was traveling east. According to DPS, the Patriot tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone when it crashed head-on into the Yaris.

