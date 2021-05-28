Advertisement

Population fluctuates at Pecos site for unaccompanied minors

While more teens are being moved into to the Emergency Intake Site for unaccompanied minors in Pecos, hundreds are also being transferred out.
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Public Affairs Specialist with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told CBS7, 1,509 teens are being held at the site as of Thursday afternoon. The teens range in age from 13 – 17 years old.

The facility is set up at an oilfield man camp and has the capacity to hold up to 2,000 teens. It opened on April 5, 2021.

More than 600 teens have already been processed through the facility. HHS said as of Thursday afternoon, the site has reunited 673 teens with family members or sponsors in the U.S.

According to HHS documents, “The Pecos EIS provides needed capacity to accept children referred by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) into the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) care where they can be safely processed, cared for, and either unified with a sponsor or transferred to an appropriate ORR shelter for longer-term care.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winkler County deputies found a total of 12 individuals hiding in a truck on Thursday morning.
12 arrested following traffic stop in Winkler County
Katelyn Cunningham, 17.
Ward County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Jenny Cudd exits the Midland County Courthouse.
Trial date set for Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Head found in Louisiana identified as that of Texas woman

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 6 p.m.
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 6 p.m.
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 4 p.m.
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 4 p.m.
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
ECISD shares backup plans for graduation ceremonies