Odessa sees largest job fair in two years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Job-seekers in Odessa are seeing another sign of West Texas opening back up.

On Thursday, Job Fairs Now hosted the largest job fair held in over two years in Odessa. Dozens of oilfield companies were on hand today at the Ector County Coliseum to meet with west Texans who are eager to get back to work.

“This is a good outlook for all companies involved,” said Miguel Porras with First Physicians.

The Job Fairs Now fair ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

