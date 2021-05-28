Advertisement

Odessa church hosting community food pantry on Saturday

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church in Odessa is preparing for a community food pantry this Saturday.

The church, which is located at 4901 Maple, will be hosting the pantry from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian holds this food pantry at the end of every month for those in need.

Those who are in need, or want to volunteer, are invited to join the church on Saturday morning.

