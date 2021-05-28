Marfa ISD school board votes to have only in-person classes for upcoming school year

MARFA, Texas (KOSA) - Marfa ISD’s school board has voted to have only face-to-face instruction next school year, according to The Big Bend Sentinel.

Many board members expressed concerns that online classes put too much strain on students and teachers.

The Sentinel reports the board said that if there is a coronavirus outbreak, they would consider a future motion to go online.

