Advertisement

Head found in Louisiana identified as that of Texas woman

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, La. (AP) — A head found along a highway near the Louisiana coast three years ago has been identified as that of a Texas woman who was last seen in 2017.

News outlets report that investigators used dental records to identify the dead person as 58-year-old Sally Ann Hines of San Antonio.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson says police received a tip recently about a missing person who looked like a computer-generated image of the head.

Hines was reported missing in San Antonio on Dec. 14, 2017. A crew picking up litter found the head along a highway the following March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winkler County deputies found a total of 12 individuals hiding in a truck on Thursday morning.
12 arrested following traffic stop in Winkler County
Katelyn Cunningham, 17.
Ward County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Jenny Cudd exits the Midland County Courthouse.
Trial date set for Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 6 p.m.
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 6 p.m.
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 4 p.m.
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 4 p.m.
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
ECISD shares backup plans for graduation ceremonies