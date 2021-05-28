FBI says seven cryptocurrency scams were reported in Midland last year with over $300,000 in losses

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Cryptocurrency is a digital currency trade that has grown in popularity, but it has also become popular with scammers.

According to the FBI, Texas itself had over 21,000 reports of cryptocurrency scams with over $15 million in losses.

The digital asset that is tied to a long string of numbers is recorded in a decentralized system called a blockchain.

“It is highly structured and that these blockchains are very protected,” said Cyber Supervisor of the FBI El Paso division, Paul Davis. “Every time a transaction occurs it is verified and re-verified over. The value or once you purchase that Bitcoin now the value may fluctuate but it is very highly protected.”

But FBI officials said many are getting scammed because you don’t have to go into a bank to trade currencies, making online exchanges unsafe and unregulated.

“It can be volatile and that if one of these cryptocurrency exchanges or locations goes down, you have no recourse to gain the value of that funding back,” said Davis.

Last year, in Midland, seven cryptocurrency scams were reported with over $300,000 in losses.

FBI’s investigation reveals some of the most popular cryptocurrency scams are social media advertising scams, hacked business emails, and the biggest one--ransomware.

Now the FBI is sending out a warning for those who use the digital currency exchange to avoid being scammed.

“You can do a quick Internet search by typing in the name of the URL of the URL or the email and or the email usually, you’ll get something back pretty quickly, and usually you will get something back pretty quickly indicating whether that scam is an operation or not.”

If you or someone is a victim of these scams, contact the FBI’s internet computer complaint center website or click here.

