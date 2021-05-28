ECISD shares backup plans for graduation ceremonies

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD has released backup plans for this weekends’ graduation ceremonies in case of bad weather.

Odessa High School’s commencement is scheduled to be held at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. Permian’s commencement is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Ratliff Stadium.

If either school requires a second plan due to inclement weather, a make-up ceremony will be held at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday at 5 p.m.

If both schools require a second plan due to inclement weather, ECISD will be following this schedule:

-Odessa High School at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday, May 30 at 6 p.m.

-Permian High School at Ratliff Stadium on Sunday, May 30 at 9 p.m.

If both schools require a third plan due to inclement weather happening all weekend, ECISD will be following this schedule:

-Odessa High School at Ratliff Stadium on Monday, May 31 at 9 a.m. (Tentative)

-Permian High School at Ratliff Stadium on Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m. (Tentative)

