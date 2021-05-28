Advertisement

DPS identifies man killed in Pecos County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Pecos County on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Bobby G. Moss, 34, of McCamey.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on FM 11 at 11:15 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford F-150. The driver, identified as Moss, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 was traveling north on FM 11 when it left the roadway and rolled. According to DPS, Moss had fallen asleep.

DPS says that Moss was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winkler County deputies found a total of 12 individuals hiding in a truck on Thursday morning.
12 arrested following traffic stop in Winkler County
Katelyn Cunningham, 17.
Ward County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Jenny Cudd exits the Midland County Courthouse.
Trial date set for Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa
Two Rottweilers attacked the 10-month-old at her home, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.
Family dogs maul, kill 10-month-old baby girl
Head found in Louisiana identified as that of Texas woman

Latest News

UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 4 p.m.
West Texas Weather Forecast Friday 4 p.m.
Students at the Permian High School graduation ceremony in 2017.
ECISD shares backup plans for graduation ceremonies
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down westbound lanes of I-20 in Midland County