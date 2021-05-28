DPS identifies man killed in Pecos County crash
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Pecos County on Thursday morning.
The victim has been identified as Bobby G. Moss, 34, of McCamey.
According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on FM 11 at 11:15 a.m.
When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford F-150. The driver, identified as Moss, died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the F-150 was traveling north on FM 11 when it left the roadway and rolled. According to DPS, Moss had fallen asleep.
DPS says that Moss was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.