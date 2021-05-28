Advertisement

Andrews baseball still competing for state championship

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews High School baseball team is in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2013. The Mustangs are one of just sixteen 4A school still contending for the state championship.

CBS7 will have live coverage of Andrews’ playoff series against Argyle this Friday and Saturday.

Watch the video above to hear from the Mustangs.

UTPB football hosting annual ORMC Kids Camp
Odessa High’s Adrian Lujan signs with UTPB
