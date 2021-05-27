Advertisement

Ward County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Katelyn Cunningham, 17.
Katelyn Cunningham, 17.
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Ward County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Authorities are searching for 17-year-old Katelyn Cunningham.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cunningham ran away after a lunch break from Monahans High School on May 19. She has not been found as of Thursday.

Cunningham is 5′2 and weighs 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Lucas Speer (432-943-6703) or submit your information anonymously to Ward County Crime Stoppers (432-943-TIPS).

