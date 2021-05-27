Trial date set for Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa

(KOSA) - A trial has been set in the case of the U.S.A vs. Jenny Cudd & Eliel Rosa.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 7, 2022; however, Rosa and Cudd are involved in plea negotiations with the federal government.

The government said they have made a plea offer to Cudd, and that Cudd had made a counteroffer. The counteroffer included lowering the 1512 charge (Obstructing an Official Proceeding) lowered from a felony charge to a misdemeanor charge. The government said they have not made any decisions regarding the counteroffer.

The two sides also agreed to a 30-day continuance, meaning the next status hearing is scheduled to take place on June 29. Judge Trevor McFadden said at that time, he hopes to hear the status of plea negotiations and, if necessary, make a decision on Cudd’s motions for separate trials and change of venue.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.