Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal person in suburban Dallas.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three police officers escaped major injury after they were fired upon by a man during a standoff at a home in a Dallas suburb.

Flower Mound police officers were responding to a call of a suicidal person when the 60-year-old man opened fire on them late Wednesday.

Police Chief Andy Kancel says the officers were wearing protective gear that prevented major injury.

The police chief says the man surrendered at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday after a SWAT team fired tear gas into the home.

Kancel says one officer was struck by fragments, one was injured by glass after a bullet struck a ballistic shield and one was shot in the chest, but armor prevented major injury.

