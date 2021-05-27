Advertisement

New memorial built for fallen Reeves County veterans in Pecos

By Shane Battis
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -

A new memorial has been built in honor of Reeves County veterans. A viewer sent us these pictures of the Reeves County Veterans Memorial in construction at the Veterans Memorial Park in Pecos.

The granite tablets present the names of Reeves County men and women who lost their lives in combat. The man behind the monument, Kenneth Russell, has been working on this project for two years.

A date for the memorial’s dedication hasn’t been set yet.

