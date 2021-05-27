Advertisement

Crockett Middle School holds end of school parade for students

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weekend is the unofficial start of summer, but some are already taking advantage of the summertime weather.

Crockett Middle School held an end-of-school parade for its students on Wednesday.

The idea of a glowing neon parade to celebrate the end of the school year was born out of the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.

The school decided to make the fun parade a tradition for students and their families.

