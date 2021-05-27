FIRST ON CBS7: Federal agency says MMH will be reimbursed for treating migrant children

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After a Midland hospital reported it cost more than $200,000 to care for unaccompanied minors, a federal agency tells CBS7 the local hospital won’t be out a dime for that healthcare.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it will reimburse the hospital fully.

In a statement released to CBS7: “HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) facilitates and funds health care for all unaccompanied children (UC) in its custody... All UC medical expenses incurred while in ORR care will be paid by HHS.”

The late-evening update follows a social media post made by a West Texas congressman Thursday morning. In the post, U.S. Representative August Pfluger requested the federal government foot the bill for unaccompanied migrant children who’ve been treated at Midland Memorial Hospital.

MMH reports a total of 40 children and teens from this holding site in Midland have been treated at the hospital.

The hospital said that’s cost $206,287.

As of May 27, 316 teens are being held at the federal holding site set up at an oilfield man camp.

Congressman August Pfluger released a statement that read in part, “Midland’s hospital system should not have to shoulder the costs of the Biden border crisis. I will immediately begin knocking down doors to demand that Midland Memorial Hospital is paid in full.”