12 arrested following traffic stop in Winkler County

Winkler County deputies found a total of 12 individuals hiding in a truck on Thursday morning.
Winkler County deputies found a total of 12 individuals hiding in a truck on Thursday morning.(Winkler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT
WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Twelve people were arrested on Thursday morning following a traffic stop in Winkler County.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a truck for speeding in the 100 block of West Austin.

The deputies noticed six people inside the truck, and following a search, found six others hiding in the bed of the truck.

All twelve people were found to be undocumented immigrants and were placed under arrest. They were taken to the Winkler County Detention Center before being released to Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The sheriff’s office says this is its third human smuggling case of the year.

