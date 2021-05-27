12 arrested following traffic stop in Winkler County

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - Twelve people were arrested on Thursday morning following a traffic stop in Winkler County.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a truck for speeding in the 100 block of West Austin.

The deputies noticed six people inside the truck, and following a search, found six others hiding in the bed of the truck.

All twelve people were found to be undocumented immigrants and were placed under arrest. They were taken to the Winkler County Detention Center before being released to Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The sheriff’s office says this is its third human smuggling case of the year.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.