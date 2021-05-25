West Texas pool team wins national championship

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A local pool team captured the American Cue Sports National Championship in Las Vegas over the weekend. The “West Texas Shoota’s” beat 70 other pool teams from around the country.

Team members are Jesus Tremillo, Cesar Sanchez, Daniel Vazquez, Harvey Lujan, Joe Anthony Villareal, and Freddie Flores.

In the individual 8-ball competition, Sanchez took 1st place, while Vazquez was 3rd and Tremillo was 7th.

According to Sanchez, the group has been playing together for around 20 years, and was also named “Best Dressed” team at the competition.

